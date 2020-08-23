Dear Timm and Hollis family. I recently learned of Bettyann's passing this past August. Sorry to be so dilatory in responding, but was unaware of this occurrence. I know Bettyann's heart and life was with God, and he always kept her on the right track. Many minutes, hours, days, months and years were spent in our friendship, from beginning band at Central School to the Advance Band under Mr. Duse's direction and through the EUHS school band under Mr. Krasic to all of us friends finding our life long loves and marrying and having families. Bettyann and I were members of a clarinet quartet from the very beginning, whose other members of the group were Patsy Struck and Elaine Strang. As a quartet we composed the entire lst clarinet section in the bands...all of them, even through high school. At band tournaments which we participated in annually, we always received a Superior Rating from the judging staff. My Dad always called her "Toots", thus the nickname she carried with her throughout her life. The one little quirk Bettyann had was that she had the uncanny ability to remember all special dates and names of the people to whom they belonged, i.e. birthdays, wedding days, childrens' birthdays, the childrens' names, and the like. She knew and remembered them ALL! Even though in later years, we may have sort of lost touch...Bettyann you still are in my heart. We had super times at slumber parties, participating in class assemblies (remembering our singing quartet for that one..it was me, Bettyann, Joyce Smith and Connie Metcalf {who moved to Phoenix}, and we sang a song about belonging to "High Society" and we had hornrimmed glasses we made on a stick and silly hats)...and we had many band festivals we attended and even went to Disneyland when it first opened and marched in a parade there). Any way, my dear family and friends...I know the Lord is with you and is guiding you into this new time without the mother, sister, daughter, and all. The Lord's Prayer and the 23rd Psalm are always of comfort. May you find solace in some of these memories and God's word of salvation. She will always be with you. I extend a message of friendship and a big hug for the future. (Hopefully we will be able to hug again after this pandemic clears our waters) Blessings on all of you...

MARTHA (Prine) FORD