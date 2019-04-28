Bettye P. Scribner December 30, 1926 - April 23, 2019 Escondido Bettye P. Scribner, age 92, of Escondido, CA, died April 23, 2019. She was born to the late Lyman and Mary Emma Parker in Lakeland, FL, on December 30, 1926. Bettye graduated early from Jennings (FL) High School and promptly went to work in the naval shipyard in Jacksonville, FL. Living in a boarding home along the St. Johns River, there on a blind date, she met a sailor named Ed who was stationed in Pensacola. They married in 1944 and in due time, their son was born, eventually necessitating moves to Des Moines, Tucson and then the San Diego area. Bettye worked in San Diego's Navy payroll and they subsequently had a daughter. The family moved to Escondido in 1968, and in 1970, Bettye graduated from Palomar College with her nursing degree and began working on the renal unit at Palomar Hospital. She was a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and retired from the telemetry unit after 17 years of service. Bettye continued to work, filling in for vacationing staff in Dr. G. Douglas Moir's office. During retirement, Bettye and Ed enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome with their beloved dogs as well as tending to their many fruit trees and flowers at their home on Anaheim Street. They also enjoyed participating with the Keenagers at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Escondido. But the light of Bettye's life and joy of her heart is her grandson, Joey. Watching him grow and reveling in his achievements brought Bettye much happiness. Bettye is survived by daughter Mary Jo Scribner-Howard and son-in-law, Samy Tawfik of Panama City, FL, grandson Joey Scribner-Howard and wife Courtney of Chester Springs, PA, sister Carolyn McLeod of Jasper, FL, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Her son Donnie Deray, husband Ed and sister Ella predeceased her. Joining Ed and Donnie at a later date, interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any Ronald McDonald House, animal rescue organization or the . Special thanks to all of the staff of Redwood Terrace and Gannon House in caring for Bettye in these final years. The family also extends appreciation for the healthcare professionals serving the neurology unit at Palomar Medical Center and Vitas Hospice. Alhiser-Comer Mortuary is handling all arrangements. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary