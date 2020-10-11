1/1
Beverly Ann Benson
1935 - 2020
Beverly Ann 'Goose' Benson

San Diego, CA
Born in Ypsilanti, MI to Ardella and Herman Bradley, Beverly met her husband Elbert in San Diego in 1957. After Elbert passed, she raised their 4 children and earned 4 degrees from Grossmont. For 25 years, Beverly worked at Mission Bay Hosp. Survived by children, Kathryn and Jeffrey (Kim); 10 grandkids, 2 great-grandkids, and her dog, Lilly. Mass to be held at 10:30 a.m, Tues. Oct. 13 at Our Lady of Grace (El Cajon). Please send donations to OLG School. August 26, 1935 - October 1, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace
