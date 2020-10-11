Beverly Ann 'Goose' Benson



San Diego, CA

Born in Ypsilanti, MI to Ardella and Herman Bradley, Beverly met her husband Elbert in San Diego in 1957. After Elbert passed, she raised their 4 children and earned 4 degrees from Grossmont. For 25 years, Beverly worked at Mission Bay Hosp. Survived by children, Kathryn and Jeffrey (Kim); 10 grandkids, 2 great-grandkids, and her dog, Lilly. Mass to be held at 10:30 a.m, Tues. Oct. 13 at Our Lady of Grace (El Cajon). Please send donations to OLG School. August 26, 1935 - October 1, 2020



