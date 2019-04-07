Beverly B. Foster December 21, 1934 - March 21, 2019 San Diego Beverly Joan Butler Foster passed away on March 21, 2019. A native of San Diego, Beverly was the daughter of Ralph and Vera Butler, longtime San Diego residents. Beverly earned her B.A. and M.A. degrees at San Diego State University and received her Ed.D. degree from Northern Arizona University. While at SDSU she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority and was tapped for Mortar Board honor society. She met her future husband Jerry in an accounting class at SDSU, and they were married in 1956 shortly after graduation. Jerry predeceased her in 2016. Dr. Foster began her career as an elementary teacher in San Diego city schools. Over the next 40 years she served as a resource teacher, vice-principal, and principal. In 1983 she was promoted to the central office, where she served as Area Superintendent until her retirement from the district in 1995. However, her retirement was short-lived. Almost immediately, she was appointed a full professor and Program Coordinator for the Administrative Credential program at Point Loma Nazarene University. She retired from PLNU in 2009, having completed a 54-year career in education. During their 63 years of marriage, Beverly and Jerry enjoyed traveling and developed lasting relationships with friends they made on their trips to Europe and South America. Beverly is survived by her daughter Amy of San Diego, sister Carolyn Meek (Jere) of El Dorado Hills, CA, nephew Jon Meek (Karin) of Houston, TX, and niece Susan Burnside (Scott) of Rescue, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tom Ham's Lighthouse, May 19th, 2019, from 1pm-3pm. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to contribute to or to the Beverly B. Foster Scholarship at Point Loma Nazarene University. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary