Beverly Bev' Babick September 6, 1929 - May 6, 2020 San Diego Beverly Babick Sept. 6, 1929-May 6, 2020. Bev passed away peacefully at her home of natural causes. She was a native San Diegan. Her energy and vibrant personality was enjoyed by all who knew her. She looked at the bright side of life and she made you feel better just by being around her. Bev will be remembered by all for her great sense of humor, kindness, and love of her family and friends.Bev was predeceased by her husband, Stanley. She is survived by her brother,Joseph Bartlett and her children, Michael and Stacey (Peter) Benjamin and her grandson, Chase Benjamin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store