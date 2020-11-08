Beverly Jean 'Betty' Franklin

December 2, 1922 - October 9, 2020

San Diego

Beverly 'Betty' Jean Franklin was born in Los Angeles, California, to Harvey Franklin Keyse and Marion Ida Cox Keyse on December 2, 1922. She lived in Long Beach until she moved to Tacoma, Washington, when she was six years old. Upon completing High School, WWII had been declared. Beverly enlisted in the Navy WAVES and was stationed in San Diego. After serving in the Navy for two years, she enrolled in San Diego State College. Shortly afterwards, she met Charles (Chuck) Franklin, an Air Force Pilot at a tea dance at the Del Coronado Hotel. They were married a month later and had three children, Christine, Peter, and Kathleen.Beverly supported the many moves that the Air Force required and always approached each move as a learning experience. Her positive and adventuresome attitude made the moves some of the best memories for her children. She especially enjoyed overseas assignments to Tokyo, Japan, Incirlik AFB, Turkey, and London, England. Her love to travel continued for the rest of her life.Music and art were her special interests and brought her great joy and peace. While stationed in Waco, Texas, Beverly attended Baylor University where she pursued a music major in piano. While in London, she started painting seriously. After Chuck's retirement from the Air Force, they moved to San Diego. Beverly continued her study of art and began painting professionally. Of special significance to her was her work at Laguna Beach School of Art and attending seminars presented by Rex Brandt, Robert E. Wood, Tom Hill, Gerald Brommer, and Charles Reid. For forty years, she was a member of a small critique group who met monthly to enjoy friendship and discuss their paintings. During this time she was a leader in many professional art organizations such as the National League of American Pen Women, the San Diego Watercolor Society, and the La Jolla Art Association. In addition, she was listed in "Who's Who of American Women". Beverly's beautiful soul and spirit and her love of nature were embodied in her art.When she wasn't painting or playing music, she loved to cook and she was always trying new recipes. When asked why she tried so many recipes for a particular food such as chile, she responded "I would get bored if I made the same recipe every time." Beverly was also accomplished in needlepoint. She was never afraid of a difficult piece and stitched many beautiful pieces.Beverly was a caregiver for many members of her family during their years of illness. Her dedicated care and kindness provided others with the support and comfort they needed during these difficult times. Although she was humble and wanted no recognition for what she did, her example will live on for others to follow.Beverly Jean Franklin, 97, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020. She is survived by her children Christine, Peter, and Kathleen, daughter-in-law, Diane and son-in-law, Stephen, as well as grandchildren Jeffry, Kevin, Jonathan, Shannon, and Jillian. She was known as GG to her ten great-grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed so much when they visited.She was a woman who was a blessing to call mom and knowing her will forever provide meaning to all of our lives.Beverly is laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans with her husband, Chuck. A memorial will be held in her honor at a later date.



