|
|
Beverly Jean Logan April 20, 1926 - August 24, 2019 "Our Beloved Beverly" passed away peacefully age 93. She was surrounded by her loving family; brother, William M. Davis Sr., nephew, William M. Davis Jr., nieces, Kathleen Cook, Susan Leslie Marchetti, Cassidy Davis and Cassidy's mother, Ona Reid Lanza. Devoted daughter to Enoch M. Ohre and Vera Rivvie Ohre, Beverly grew up alongside her brother Bill on the family's dairy farm on Friars Road in Mission Valley. She was a graduate of Hoover High School class of 1944 and a resident of University Heights for 79 years. Her warm smile and freshly baked chocolate cookies were shared by the dozens with friends, strangers and especially Fire Station # 17 at Orange and 46th. St. There were bouquets of roses from her beautiful garden always available to anyone who passed the little white duplex on 45th St. A teller at the Bank of America on University and Highland, Beverly had a twenty-five-year career that provided well for herself and husband Herbert Logan. She was recognized for her ability to aid many a needy cause through her membership in the San Diego Chapter of the Soroptimist Woman's Group. She shared her faith with the members of Christ Unity Church. Beverly was a constant source of love and stability for our family and her dear friends. Her gentle spirit will rest at Mount Hope Cemetery in San Diego, Ca. If you would care to remember her, please give to in her name.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019