|
|
Beverly Bedgie' McKenzie November 5, 1929 - July 21, 2019 San Diego On July 21, 2019, Beverly McKenzie came to the end of a life well-lived. And what a journey it was!She was affectionately known as "Bedgie" by her family, friends and by those fortunate enough to encounter her loving presence. Bedgie was born on November 5, 1929, in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in the San Fernando Valley. She graduated from UCLA in 1951 where she was in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.She began a teaching career in Menlo Park.But life's richest journeys often begin with lucky turns of fate, as Bedgie's did in 1956, when she started to drive away from a country club in Scottsdale, Arizona. A handsome Air Force fighter pilot with a Southern accent from Alabama signaled that her car door was ajar as she started to drive away. A conversation with that soldier, Frank McKenzie, ensued. Bedgie and Frank were married in 1956. Their love affair lasted through the 62 years of marriage that followed. In 1960, Bedgie and Frank were blessed with a son, Hunt, and in 1961 with a daughter, Edlene. Bedgie took the children and made homes at too many Air Force bases to count during Frank's military service. After Frank's training with the State Department, he served as the Assistant Air Attach in Afghanistan. And who would take a three year old and four year old from Afghanistan to India in a VW Bug in 1964? Bedgie would! Bedgie made her next home in Iran for three and a half years during Frank's service as Defense Attach until right before the Iranian revolution.She proudly represented our country while hosting official dinners for Ambassadors, embassy officials, military officials, and other dignitaries. After Frank's retirement from his first career in the military, Bedgie and Frank continued their worldwide adventures during his second career in the military defense industry. Bedgie would make homes in their stops in Saudi Arabia for five years, Pakistan for two years, and Egypt for seven years. While in Saudi Arabia, she taught fourth grade at Saudi Arabian International School in Dhahran. Bedgie made friends around the world and was always ready to pack for the next part of her journey. Bedgie loved people, and her engaging personality allowed her to quickly become anyone's best friend and confidante. After returning to the US for permanent retirement, Bedgie and Frank lived in Palm Desert for many years before settling in San Diego where Bedgie remained a constant source of support and fun in the lives of her children and grandchildren.Bedgie always saw the good in people - and everyone saw it in her. Bedgie epitomized dignity, class, elegance, grace, and zest for life. Bedgie is survived by her husband, Frank. She was proud of her surviving son, Hunt McKenzie (Sherri Brown) and daughter, San Diego Superior Court Judge Edlene McKenzie (Judge Charles Wachob). She was the proud and loving grandmother to Emma, Tim, Sarah and Christina and a great grandmother to her great-grandsons Jake and Beau.Her journey will continue with the angels. Her love follows us, and ours will follow her.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019