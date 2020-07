Mrs. McKenzie was my 4th Grade teacher in Saudi Arabia from 1983-1984. The next year she was my little sisters teacher. She was by and away the best teacher I ever had. Tried for years to find her but without luck. A friend of mine from Dhahran Academy passed me this link today. Saddened to hear she passed away last year, especially knowing how easy it would have been for me to see her as I have lived many years in San Diego with the Navy. Would love to speak to her children and tell them how awesome she was as a teacher. Very very sorry and wish I had of had an opportunity to tell her how important she was to me and my sisters lives. Please feel free to contact me: Liam Hulin - (858)-945-0953

Liam Hulin

Student