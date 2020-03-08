|
|
Bevis Ann Roberta Metzler February 22, 2020 Roseville Bevis Ann Roberta Metzler, ne Ellis, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on February 22, 2020, at the age of eighty-six. She was born in San Diego, California, and graduated from Hoover High School. She was a resident of Newport Beach, CA; Greenwich, CT; La Jolla, CA; Century City, CA, and most recently Sun City, Roseville, CA, where she was actively involved in numerous clubs and committees.She was married to Owen Metzler (d. 2015) for sixty-four years. She is survived by her sister, Thelma Rapson; daughters, Susan Belknap and Sally Metzler Dunea; granddaughters, Jenna Buonnano and Ashley Holden. Her family treasured the many decades with her--always the life of every party. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the pulmonary fibrosis foundation: www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020