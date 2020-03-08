Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bevis Metzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bevis Ann Roberta Metzler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bevis Ann Roberta Metzler Obituary
Bevis Ann Roberta Metzler February 22, 2020 Roseville Bevis Ann Roberta Metzler, ne Ellis, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on February 22, 2020, at the age of eighty-six. She was born in San Diego, California, and graduated from Hoover High School. She was a resident of Newport Beach, CA; Greenwich, CT; La Jolla, CA; Century City, CA, and most recently Sun City, Roseville, CA, where she was actively involved in numerous clubs and committees.She was married to Owen Metzler (d. 2015) for sixty-four years. She is survived by her sister, Thelma Rapson; daughters, Susan Belknap and Sally Metzler Dunea; granddaughters, Jenna Buonnano and Ashley Holden. Her family treasured the many decades with her--always the life of every party. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the pulmonary fibrosis foundation: www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bevis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -