Bill Bacon 1953 - 2019 San Diego Loving father, caring husband, brother, businessman, and friend, Bill Bacon passed away at home with his family at his side on June 30, 2019. Throughout his life, Bill believed that giving back to his community was paramount. Bill mentored several students at Nativity Prep Academy of San Diego, and devoted time to their Board of Trustees for the last five years. Once Bill was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, he became very involved at Scripps Mercy Hospital, serving as Chairman of the Scrips Mercy Foundation Board. Bill also served on a number of other nonprofit boards in San Diego County, including the San Diego Economic Development Corporation, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, and CEO Roundtable.Throughout his life, Bill believed in kindness, and had a very strong moral compass. He was one of those fortunate few who found a career he was truly passionate about. This allowed him to not only succeed, but to love his job and the people he worked with at CBRE for 32 years. Bill was recognized as the Top Producer for the CBRE San Diego Region multiple times, Western Regional Top 10, and was a National Colbert Coldwell Circle Award Winner. In his career, he was knowledgeable, ethical, and respectful. He particularly loved fostering younger associates, helping them build relationships and make connections.Originally from Worcester, MA, Bill's family moved to Sacramento, CA when Bill was in middle school. After high school at Rio Americana, Bill attended Cal Poly SLO, where he made life-long friends and graduated with a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering. Flying was another of Bill's passions. Once he graduated, he went back to Sacramento to fly charters and sell Beechcraft Airplanes at his family fixed base operation, Altair Aviation. Bill flew for several news agencies and dignitaries, including Governor Brown.Memorial donations may be made to Scripps Mercy Hospital Foundation, 550 Washington Street, Suite 621, San Diego, CA 92103 or online at scripps.org/giving. Please check the box for "This is a donation in memory of someone special" and fill in "Bill Bacon." You may also make a donation in Bill's name to Nativity Prep Academy of San Diego, at 2755 55th Street, San Diego, CA 92105. Please mention that the donation is in memory of Bill Bacon. Bill's wife, Carla, and daughter, Kristine, thank their friends and family for all of their amazing support and will do their best to live out Bill's dedication to making the world a better place with is memory close to their hearts. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019