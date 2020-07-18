1/1
Bill Bacon
1953 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
November 7, 2019
Bill and I dated at Cal Poly for almost 4 years. He was kind, thoughtful, considerate and a true gentlemen. There aren't too many men around like him. What a huge loss !!!!
October 21, 2019
I knew Bill and his father when I flew with Altair Aviation in Sacramento, CA. He was not only an outstanding pilot, but one of the truly giving and caring young men I had the pleasure to know. I am sad to have discovered his passing and the world has lost a bright light in a dark world. I extend my deepest sadness for your loss. you had a wonderful opportunity to have had him with you for a time that was far too short. He has always stood out in my memory for all the years since we flew together. God bless you all.
jonathan biederer
August 21, 2019
How often do you find in life a top producing professional and a passionate caretaker? No doubt these were Bills qualities as I shared 15 years of working with him as he represented the state of California in the hundreds of commercial real estate projects that I managed. I am truly privileged to have known this exemplary man and extend blessings to his family and friends.
Geoffrey McLennan
Acquaintance
July 24, 2019
He was a true professional. We became friends when he was representing the DMV on a deal I own in Poway. He handled his cancer with grace and determination. I am very sorry for your loss. Kevin McNamara
July 22, 2019
Paul & Nancy Caine
