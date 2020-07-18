I knew Bill and his father when I flew with Altair Aviation in Sacramento, CA. He was not only an outstanding pilot, but one of the truly giving and caring young men I had the pleasure to know. I am sad to have discovered his passing and the world has lost a bright light in a dark world. I extend my deepest sadness for your loss. you had a wonderful opportunity to have had him with you for a time that was far too short. He has always stood out in my memory for all the years since we flew together. God bless you all.

jonathan biederer