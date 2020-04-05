|
|
Bill Barbour February 24, 1938 - March 17, 2020 Santee Bill Barbour passed away at home in Sierra Vista, AZ, at age 82 on March 17, 2020, surrounded by family.Bill and his wife moved from Santee, CA, to Sierra Vista, AZ, in September of 2015. Bill worked at Airgas/GS Parsons for 28 years before retiring, then worked at WestAir Gases/SD Welders Supply for another 5 years.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda; daughters, Cindy Roccodero of Juneau, AK, Sandra Rombaux of Santee, CA, Shelley Billington of Sierra Vista, AZ, Nicole Diaz of Hereford, AZ, Krista Davis of Las Vegas, NV; grandsons, Zachary Diaz of Chandler, AZ, Michael Billington of Tucson, AZ, Corey Pitman of Santee, CA, Gage Pitman of Las Vegas, NV; granddaughters, Taylor Billington of Scottsdale, AZ, Elodie Rombaux of Santee, CA; great-granddaughter, Savannah Pitman of Santee, CA, and sister, Phyllis Thomas of McMinnville, OR.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020