Obituary Condolences Flowers Bill Coach' Whittaker April 26, 1927 - May 11, 2019 San Diego Bill Whittaker was born in Alliance, Nebraska, to Roy and Ida Whittaker. The family moved to San Diego in 1941. Bill was enrolled in Our Lady of Angeles Parochial School. Upon graduation, Bill enrolled in St. Augustine High School and graduated Class of 1946. Bill went to work for the San Diego Park and Recreation Department in 1946 while still a student at St. Augustine and upon his retirement in 2012, was and is the longest tenured employee in the City's history at 66 years. At his retirement party, then Mayor Jerry Sanders joked, "I've got to find a way to get more working longevity from my employees".Bill joined the staff at St Augustine HS in 1956 where he spent the next 39 years as head baseball coach, Athletic Director, freshman and JV basketball and football coach, inspiring kids to become educators and coaches. He also scouted for 2 major league baseball teams sending many of his ball players on to the majors. On the side he ran the Parochial Sports Leagues for the Diocese of San Diego.He was inducted into the San Diego Coaching Legends in 2004 and the Breitbard hall of fame in 2012. Besides numerous awards from the city, he has 2 days on the city calendar named "Bill Whittaker Day".Bill's passions were baseball and young people. Period. He was in his element while coaching and mentoring, looking for that spot where he could have the greatest impact on a young person's life.Bill's jersey number was always #45. On May 11th, a voice from heaven announced, "Now Batting for the Saints, #45 Billlllll Whittaker!" And he went yard on the first pitch. We will miss you Dad..Survived by his wife of 69 plus years, Jacquie; seven children, Terri Freese (Pat), Patti Ramirez (Phil, deceased), Billy (Colette), Judi Rotner (Dan), John (Janet), Maura Mehrian (Drew), and David (Nicole). Also survived by a sister, Patti Westerhouse (Pat); brothers, Jim Whittaker (Nini), Mike Whittaker (Debbie), and predeceased by his sister, Peggy Elliot. Bill is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.A Viewing and Rosary will be held from 6:30-9:00PM with the Rosary at 7:00 on Friday May 31st at The Mission SD De Alcala St. Francis Center (behind the Mission Church), 10818 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA 92108. A funeral Mass celebration will be held at St. Augustine's Commons, 3266 Nutmeg St., San Diego CA 92104 on Saturday, June 1st, at 10:00AM with a reception immediately following on the school patio.In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations to the Bill Whittaker Endowment Fund, c/o St. Augustine High School, 3266 Nutmeg St., San Diego CA 92104. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries