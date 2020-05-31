Billy Earl Doughty April 17, 1925 - April 14, 2020 Ramona Billy Earl Doughty, of Ramona, California, passed away on April 14, 2020, three days shy of his 95th birthday. After several months of failing health, he died peacefully in his home in Ramona with his beloved wife, Patricia, by his side. Bill was a hardworking, talented, strong man who was loved and admired by all who knew him.Bill was born on April 17, 1925, in Altus, Oklahoma, to Johnnie Inez Brown and Melvin John Doughty. As a boy, he lived in Oklahoma and California as his family struggled to flee the difficulties of the Dust Bowl era. He landed in Long Beach and then Pacific Palisades with his mother, and his sister Yvonne. Even as a teenager, Bill learned to work hard and to take on whatever job was available to support himself and his family, including making deliveries for a drug store and renting out umbrellas at Muscle Beach.At age 17, Bill joined the Navy, serving in many roles, including as a Gunner's Mate with the U.S. Navy Armed Guard, sailing alongside the U.S. Merchant Marines during WWII. He also saw action in the Pacific shooting down enemy planes. He traveled the world with the Navy and had many interesting stories from his time in different parts of the world.After the Navy, Bill continued to work hard at his mother's restaurant and also managed a Pontiac dealership in Los Angeles. Bill's sister, Yvonne, worked as an actress, and they were able to socialize with many Hollywood celebrities. Bill raised his four children in Thousand Oaks, California, with his first wife, Rosalyn, before spending time in Redding, California, where he was very active with the Elks Lodge.After moving to the San Diego area, Bill worked in construction as a commercial and house painter, and for San Diego Unified School District.Bill married Patricia (Crain, Ditto) in 1986 in Las Vegas, NV. They lived in Chula Vista for a few years before moving to the San Diego Country Estates in Ramona in 1990, where they were members of the San Vicente Golf Club for several years. Bill continued to enjoy spending time working on their house and the beautiful yard, where he and Patricia often hosted family and friends for wonderful gatherings and celebrations.Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Doreen Falk. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Doughty; his daughters, Teri Hausey (Jeffrey) and Linda Doughty; his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Ruth Doughty; Step-sons Michael Ditto (Eileen) and David Ditto; Step-daughter Maggie Cascio (Joseph); seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



