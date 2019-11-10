|
Billy Gene McSwain February 9, 1930 - October 18, 2019 SAN DIEGO Bill "Billy G" McSwain of San Diego, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019.Bill was born in Gaffney, South Carolina on February 9, 1930, to Frances Marion and Mary (Patrick) McSwain. Bill grew up in Gaffney on a farm. He considered himself a "southern boy" even after leaving the south to pursue this career in the military. He was selected to the United States Naval Academy following his college years at the University of South Carolina.He graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1955. Soon after he was stationed in San Diego where he met Sally Ann McGill. They married on May 19, 1957, at First Presbyterian Church of San Diego. Bill had a successful 23-year career in the Navy as an officer that took the family from California, to South Carolina, the Philippines, Michigan, and Virginia. He retired from the Navy in 1987 and moved his family to San Diego. Bill continued to consult for the Navy for several years after retiring. He taught business classes at SDSU and Grossmont College.In 1980, he and Sally opened McSwain's Hallmark on El Cajon Blvd in San Diego. Opening a gift shop was a dream of Sally's. A few years later, along with partners, they opened College Office Products. In 1984, the family lost their beautiful wife and mother unexpectedly. The stores stayed open until the early 1990's.Bill married Diane Lewis on December 29, 1985.After retirement Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife, gardening in his yard but most of all, spending time with family. Bill served as an Elder in his church, First Presbyterian. He volunteered his time with the homeless ministry and served God faithfully.Bill is survived by his children, David McSwain, Lisa Belott (Pete) and Ann Moore (Steve); his wife, Diane and her daughters, Karen Rath (Alan) and Kristin Howard (Walter) and two grandchildren, Trent Rath (Kai) and Paige Rath.Services will be held on November 22, 2019, at Miramar National Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Bill's life at First Presbyterian Church.Donations can be made to UPLIFT ministry https://www.upliftsandiego.org/ or Alzheimer's San Diego https://www.alzsd.org/
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019