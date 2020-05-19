Billy Ray Bill' Malone June 27, 1927 - May 11, 2020 San Diego Bill was born in Summerfield, Kansas, on June 27, 1927, to Edith and Harlan Malone. He was one of five children. During World War II he went to Wichita, Kansas where he worked at Boeing Aircraft, there he met and married Bonnie Spires. They were married for almost 50 years before her passing. He joined the Navy in 1944 and served for twenty years, moving from coast to coast. He moved his family of five children to Poway in 1959. He retired from the Navy in 1964 as a Master Chief Petty Officer. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for the Navy Exchange for another twenty years then settled permanently in San Diego County first in Kensington then in Rancho Bernardo.Bill loved giving back to his community. He was a driver for cancer patients, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a volunteer for the sheriff department. He was a longtime member of the Rancho Bernardo Community Church.He loved spending time with his family, playing cards, and talking. He watched every Padre and Charger game. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Michele Morgaine and granddaughter Carrie Geldard. Bill is survived by four of his children, Bill Malone of Borrego Springs, Caroline Geldard of Poway, Linda Clarke of Vista, and Michael Malone of Kennett, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and his friend Marilyn Stickney. We all deeply appreciate his caregiver Sandy Lemus who has been by his side the last two years, making him laugh and smile.Due to current restrictions, the family will gather at a later date to celebrate a life well lived at Fort Rosecrans, where Bill will join his wife Bonnie, looking out at the Pacific Ocean, which they both loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store