Bobbie Kay Beauloye
August 18, 1941 - September 4, 2020
San Diego
Bobbie Kay Beauloye passed away Sept. 4, 2020. She was born in San Diego to Frank Conde and Louise Hequet-Conde on August 18, 1941, and lived all her life in San Diego. She graduated from La Jolla High and was Office manager for Carlson & Beauloye Corporations. She was predeceased by her youngest son Christopher and sister Jacqueline Ybarrondo. She is survived by her husband Henry and children Henry Jr., Allan, Angeline and Valerie, as well as her brother Dennis Conde of New Mexico, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. No services are currently scheduled.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
