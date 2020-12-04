Bobby Joe Reynolds
May 3, 1929 - November 18, 2020
San Diego
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, during the height of the Great Depression, Bobby Joe Reynolds was the fifth of six children. After graduating from high school at the age of 17, Bob entered the Marines, having actively participated in the R.O.T.C. He served in the Marines as active duty and in the reserves from 1947 through 1959 (USMC L/4/11). One of the defining experiences of Bob's life was his service in the Korean War, including his engagement on the ground in the Wonsan-Hungnam-Chosin Campaign in 1950. He later became a member of the Exclusive Fraternity of Honor, "The Chosin Few", a select group of veterans who participated in the infamous battle at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.Following his military service, Bob returned to Fort Worth, where he joined the police force. Ultimately deciding to make a career change, he tried several jobs, including driving an ambulance, launching his own company, and servicing scientific balances and equipment.
After moving to California, he joined Watson Brothers Precision Balances. His mechanical inclination ultimately led him to join The American Totalizator Company (AmTote), where he spent 30 years working as a "Tote Man."
He retired in 1993, subsequently joining the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club to work as a supervisor in customer service until his second retirement in 2003.Bob passed gently and with dignity at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie, to whom he was married for 55 years, his three children Alison Fleming, Andrew Reynolds, and Cynthia Willis, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.He will receive military honors at Miramar National Cemetery in a private family ceremony.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your charity of choice