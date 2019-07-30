Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Blain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Ray Blain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Ray Blain Obituary
Bobby Ray Bob' Blain October 14, 1944 - July 24, 2019 Santee, CA Bob Blain passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019; he was 74. His wife Terry, father Leslie, mother Lorine and brother Billy Blain preceded Bob in death. He leaves behind his two sons Stewart and Alex Blain and their wives, two grandchildren, and his sister Virginia Williams. Bob served with distinction in the US Navy until his retirement as a Chief of the USS Lewis B. Puller. Bob had many passions in life, but none where more dear to him then his family. Bob will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery after an open onsite funeral, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.