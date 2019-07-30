|
Bobby Ray Bob' Blain October 14, 1944 - July 24, 2019 Santee, CA Bob Blain passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019; he was 74. His wife Terry, father Leslie, mother Lorine and brother Billy Blain preceded Bob in death. He leaves behind his two sons Stewart and Alex Blain and their wives, two grandchildren, and his sister Virginia Williams. Bob served with distinction in the US Navy until his retirement as a Chief of the USS Lewis B. Puller. Bob had many passions in life, but none where more dear to him then his family. Bob will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery after an open onsite funeral, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019