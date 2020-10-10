Bonnie Anne Stauffer

June 2, 1942 - August 24, 2020

San Diego

Today we said goodbye to our mom, Bonnie Anne McGuire Hussey Stauffer.She was born on June 2,1942 in Chicago, Illinois.A pillar of light even in the darkest times. The brightest smile, warm and inviting to all that engaged. Her distinctive laugh pinpointing her in a crowd, even if it was from down the block. Her authentic listening, eye to eye, holding on to each word with judgement set aside. Committed tenacity within all the hardships that came her way. She had the gift and love of language speaking fluent Spanish and touching on many others. She loved education, cultures and religions. She simply loved and accepted all people.Her "mom" role was as precious as they come with pure intent and a whimsical song for us all. The gifts she taught us have instilled the beauty of humanity. We know her arms are wrapped around us for eternity. She has left an incredible legacy footprint of her time here on earth. We all miss her deeply. Grandma was her blessed title. Her extreme joy to be present, to cheer, to give, and her complete interest in every little thing her grandchildren would say or do. Her desire to be near and part of, including from afar, would shine in her eyes. She left here with incredible pride and forever best wishes to each and everyone of them. Her heart was always open, her eyes a shine, her smile and voice would carry any trouble gently through. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had many callings, volunteering and service within the church through her years. One of her most profound places was the choir director. The music became part of her and she part of the music as she led the choir. Her passion, pain and celebration.She was preceded in death by her two precious daughters, Jill Marie Stauffer and Laura Jean Stauffer. These losses pierced her soul, but she had the solid belief that she would be reunited with them. What a joyous sweet reunion she's having with not only the girls, but Mom and Dad, Beverly Grace and William Paul McGuire, her beloved sisters, Arlene Marie Gutierrez and Judith Ellen Salas.She leaves behind her husband, James Sindar; her daughter, Colleen Lublin (Tory), son, Michael Hussey (Cammie), daughter, MariAnne Hall (Mark), son, Ryan Stauffer, and daughter, Allyson Seiler. Her ten grandchildren, McKay Hussey, Sara Turner, Brooke Scheffler, Parker Hussey, Annaliese Hussey, Amecie Lublin, Jansen Lublin, Garhet Lublin, Melodee Seiler and Brandee Seiler. Her younger brother, William (Bill) Hugh McGuire (Laura).Laid to rest Friday, October 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn, Covina Hills, CA.



