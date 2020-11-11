1/1
Bonnie Jane Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jane Scott
October 26, 1927 - November 5, 2020
San Diego
Bonnie Jane Steinmetz Scott, age 93, a resident of Southern California for the majority of her years, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at a hospital in Manchester, NH.She was born in Calipatria, CA, of the late Ada Lucile Miller and John Vincent Steinmentz.Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Navy Ensign Kenneth Gordon Scott; 3 brothers, Jerry Lee Steinmetz, James Lane Steinmetz, William Lucas Crawley; and 3 sisters, Elnora Susan Crawley, Marlene Joyce Steinmetz, Farlene Lucille Fleming Henson.She was a proud Scott who loved cross word puzzles, dancing, and making conversation. Bonnie was a devout Christian, and cherished her family. She passed after a long battle with congestive heart failure.Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Melisa J Scott Kazemier; brothers, Mario Ferrara, Mark Stanley Steinmetz, Joseph Milton Ferrara; Sisters, Cathy Steinmetz Miller, Donna Ferrara Sloan; grandchildren, Lauren Lintt & Gareth E Lintt; and many other family members who will miss her dearly.As per Bonnie's wishes she is being cremated and laid to rest in New Hampshire.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved