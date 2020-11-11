Bonnie Jane Scott

October 26, 1927 - November 5, 2020

San Diego

Bonnie Jane Steinmetz Scott, age 93, a resident of Southern California for the majority of her years, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at a hospital in Manchester, NH.She was born in Calipatria, CA, of the late Ada Lucile Miller and John Vincent Steinmentz.Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Navy Ensign Kenneth Gordon Scott; 3 brothers, Jerry Lee Steinmetz, James Lane Steinmetz, William Lucas Crawley; and 3 sisters, Elnora Susan Crawley, Marlene Joyce Steinmetz, Farlene Lucille Fleming Henson.She was a proud Scott who loved cross word puzzles, dancing, and making conversation. Bonnie was a devout Christian, and cherished her family. She passed after a long battle with congestive heart failure.Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Melisa J Scott Kazemier; brothers, Mario Ferrara, Mark Stanley Steinmetz, Joseph Milton Ferrara; Sisters, Cathy Steinmetz Miller, Donna Ferrara Sloan; grandchildren, Lauren Lintt & Gareth E Lintt; and many other family members who will miss her dearly.As per Bonnie's wishes she is being cremated and laid to rest in New Hampshire.



