Obituary Condolences Flowers Bonnie Jean Hilberg September 5, 1935 - June 3, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Bonnie Jean Hilberg (Heberlein) changed her address to be with God on June 3, 2019. She died peacefully at Scripps Memorial Hospital in San Diego. Bonnie was born on September 5, 1935, in Portage, WI. Her parents were Charles A. Heberlein and Margaret Jean Heberlein (Ferrie) who preceded her in death. Bonnie graduated with honors from Portage High School in 1953 and then attended The Gale Institute in Minneapolis. She was a teletype operator for American Airlines in Chicago where she met and married Ronald P. Hilberg in 1954. They had two children, Kristina Jane, and Kathleen Jean.In 1956, Bonnie and Ron and their two young children moved to California when Ron took a position with TRW. After transfers to Cape Cod, New York, and New Jersey, the family returned to California where they established residency in Thousand Oaks and later in Redondo Beach.In 1981 when Ron retired from TRW, they bought a motorhome and moved to Gig Harbor/Tacoma, Washington where they started a business, TV Facts. They moved to Rancho Bernardo (San Diego) in 1991, when Ron returned to TRW. Over the years Bonnie worked in real estate offices, managed properties and was a receptionist at several doctor offices. At the age of 50, she established a successful business selling wedding dresses and accessories. She was also a receptionist at Casa de la Companas in Rancho Bernardo. Bonnie was a huge sports watcher. She was a fanatic Green Bay Packers fan and still remembers her first Packer Game in 2005. She was a San Diego Padres season ticket holder. She seldom missed a Scripps Ranch High School football game when her oldest grandson was the starting quarterback. She was a member of the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church volunteering as a pew angel and worked at their thrift shop. She never lost her ties to Wisconsin and a love of Friday night fish fries. Bonnie was predeceased by her daughter, Kristina (1996), Ron (1998), Bonnie's granddaughter, Nicole (1990) and her two well-loved cats, Sammy and Samantha. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Thom) MacFarlane of Scripps Ranch; three grandsons, TJ MacFarlane (Britlyn) of Del Mar, Dr. Matthew P. MacFarlane of West Hollywood and Timothy Wright (Stephanie) of Lemoore; and a great-grandson, Jack, and a brother, Thomas A Heberlein (Elizabeth Thomson) of Stockholm, Sweden.Her Celebration of Life will be held at RBCPC on June 29, 2019, at 10:00 am. Please wear bright clothes and glitz! A luncheon reception will follow at the home of her daughter. She will join Ron at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery at a later time.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RBCPC or to Cat Adoption Service (a cat rescue group Kathy volunteered with). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries