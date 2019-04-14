Bonnie Prather Belsaas Taramasco October 22, 1934 - March 28, 2019 San Diego Bonnie Taramasco passed away on March 28, 2019, with her loving husband by her side in San Diego, CA. Bonnie was born October 22, 1934, in Kansas. She moved with her family from Kansas to Kittitas County in 1946. She graduated from Kittitas High School in 1952. She married Bob Belsaas in 1952 and had two children, Russ and Cheri. She began her banking career in 1957, at National Bank of Commerce and retired from Bank of America in 1990.Bonnie married Roy Taramasco on January 2, 1989, in Las Vegas. After retiring, Bonnie and Roy enjoyed traveling and spending time together. They settled in Sula, MT for 5 years and then returned to San Diego. Bonnie loved fishing, hunting, jeeping and watching wildlife in her earlier years. Bonnie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Roy Taramasco; her son, Russ (Colleen) Belsaas; son-in-law, Bob Berg; stepchildren, Kathy, Steven (Stacie) and Roy, Jr. (Chris) Taramasco; brother, Gary (Joan) Prather; sisters-in-law, MaryJane Rose and Brenda Green; nieces/nephews, Kevin (Kelly) Prather, Tracey (Prather) and Steve Johnson, Duane (Rose) Prather and Dean (Cindy) Prather; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Bonne was predeceased by her daughter, Cheri Belsaas Berg; and her brother, Kerry Prather.Memorial donations in memory of Bonnie may be made to the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary