|
|
Boyd Rogers Carlsbad On August 14, 2019, Boyd Rogers joined his beloved wife, Otheta, in heaven just over 5 months following her passing. Boyd was born in Shamrock, Texas on September 10, 1927, to William and Mattie Rogers, just a few minutes after his twin brother, Bernard. He witnessed the frightening dust storms of the Dust Bowl and, like many of his generation, he starting working at an early age. He went to school in Lamesa, Texas before his family moved to Amarillo. He and his twin brother enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and headed to the San Diego Naval Training Center. They served aboard the USS Gunston Hall which took part in the Operation Crossroads tests of nuclear weapons at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands.Shortly before his discharge in 1948, he spotted a woman at a skating rink in San Diego who became the love of his life. After a few short dates, he convinced her to drive with him to Yuma, Arizona, and get married. He used to joke that it was the last time she made a quick decision. So began their almost 71-year journey of love and devotion. He loved his time in the Navy, but the pull of a music career was greater. He played Western Swing at the Lakeside Rodeo, the Del Mar Fair, in honky-tonks, dance halls and was the opening band for several major country stars.His working career included stints as a taxi driver, disk jockey, laborer, salesman, office manager and he opened his own plumbing contracting business in the early 1980s.But music remained a part of him and in 1995 he and his twin brother, Bernie, were inducted in the Western Swing Society Hall of Fame. He continued playing drums with the Stardust Harmonaires until shortly before his death. He loved to fish and went as often as he could. Surely, the fishing is good in heaven, and he's reeling them in with a cold beer in his hand.He is survived by his daughter, Becky Trayer; his twin brother, Bernie Rogers, of Medford, Oregon; along with 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Otheta; and his cherished daughters, Jamie Dickinson and Terri Terriquez.He will be buried along with his wife, at Mira Mar National Cemetery at a private family service.A kind, gentle and funny man. How wonderful to have had him in our lives.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019