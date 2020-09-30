1/1
Bradley Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley Jones
July 28, 1977 - September 18, 2020
La Mesa
Bradley Jones of La Mesa was born on July 28, 1977, and passed away in his sleep on September 18, 2020. He was a Helix graduate and attended the University of Montana on a football scholarship. In 2011 he married his high school sweetheart, Lynsie. He was a devoted husband, and with the births of their two daughters, his dedication to family became even more paramount. Brad's greatest accomplishment and joy in life was being a husband and father.His intelligence and work ethic ensured his success in business marketing, where he was a manager at Kyriba.Brad is survived by his wife Lynsie, his daughters Charley and Ruby, his brother Darren, and sister-in-law Denise, his mother, Sharon, his father Richard, and his aunt Patricia Jones. Bradley was a bright light in so many peoples lives and will be missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved