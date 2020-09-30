Bradley Jones

July 28, 1977 - September 18, 2020

La Mesa

Bradley Jones of La Mesa was born on July 28, 1977, and passed away in his sleep on September 18, 2020. He was a Helix graduate and attended the University of Montana on a football scholarship. In 2011 he married his high school sweetheart, Lynsie. He was a devoted husband, and with the births of their two daughters, his dedication to family became even more paramount. Brad's greatest accomplishment and joy in life was being a husband and father.His intelligence and work ethic ensured his success in business marketing, where he was a manager at Kyriba.Brad is survived by his wife Lynsie, his daughters Charley and Ruby, his brother Darren, and sister-in-law Denise, his mother, Sharon, his father Richard, and his aunt Patricia Jones. Bradley was a bright light in so many peoples lives and will be missed by all.



