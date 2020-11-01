Bradley Walter Gray

December 4, 1942 - October 14, 2020

San Diego

Bradley Walter Gray, 77, was born in Denver, CO, on December 4, 1942, and died in San Diego, CA on October, 14, 2020 with his family by his side. His memorial service will be Sunday, November 1, in one of his favorite spots, his backyard.Brad moved to San Diego in 1943 with his parents Bryce and Beatrice Gray. They lived in Linda Vista and moved to Clairemont in 1955. Brad attended Chesterton Elementary, Marston Jr. High, Mission Bay High and was part of the first graduating class at Clairemont High School in 1960. He was a masonry contractor and owned DGR Construction, retiring at the age of 50. Brad is survived by Mary Newton, his better half of 23 years, his daughter Dina Mookini, son-in-law Chris Mookini, and grandkids he loved dearly Charles, Bradley and Mikaela Mookini. His brother Stephen Gray and nieces Andrea Posey, Jenna Gray, Farren Cordova, Shyla Blanchard, nephew Frank Pepi of San Diego, his sister Sharon Duncan, nephew Mark Duncan and niece Stephanie Duncan of Fort Smith, AR, also survive him.Brad loved to tease and had the best sense of humor. Everyone that knew him loved him dearly. He was an amazing dad, papa, son, brother, uncle, and most of all, a great friend. Brad never voted republican. He will be deeply missed.



