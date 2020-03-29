|
|
Brandon James Sanders October 20, 1991 - March 21, 2020 La Mesa Brandon James Sanders was born on October 20, 1991, in La Mesa, CA, to his loving parents, Amy Rose Sanders and Patrick Kevin Sanders. His parents beamed with pride as they welcomed Brandon into this world, immediately recognizing his brilliant, tender, and energetic life force. Brandon had a larger-than-life personality, and easily won the love and admiration of all around him with his wondrous smile and charming humor. He and his older sister, Chelsea Laurae Sanders, were close in age and affection. The pair were known as "Brandon-boy" and "Chelsea-girl." Beginning in childhood, Brandon loved movies, music, and creating stories. He was so passionate about this that he spent hours by himself as a young boy imagining up entirely different worlds, complete with sound effects and scripts. As a child, he was inspired by the soundtracks and cinematography of movies like Toy Story, Free Willy, Jurassic Park, and the Titanic. While he appreciated all music, he developed a special adoration for the music of Modest Mouse and Pink Floyd (particularly when played on his turntable). Brandon's next love was sports. He enjoyed soccer, baseball, wrestling, and, most of all, football. He loved football. He was the only sophomore in his class to be pulled up to Varsity at Helix Charter High School, where he competed in championship games and won awards for his sportsmanship. He loved the sport itself, but he mostly loved the sense of community and comradery that came along with being part of a team. "Helix! You know!" He graduated from Helix Charter High School with honors in June 2010. Brandon not only excelled on the field but in the classroom too especially when it came to history, political science, English, and economics. Brandon's brain was a vault of information for major world events, and he used this knowledge to shape his values to include a profound sense of ethical responsibility and justice. He believed that people should have strong convictions; no matter what it was that they believed, they should believe it whole-heartedly. Brandon graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics in May 2016. Brandon was a hard worker and dedicated himself to every job he had. Throughout college, Brandon worked at Berry's Athletic Supply, where he had the pleasure of promoting and discussing sports all day with fellow athletes and beloved coworkers. After his college graduation, he worked for Qualcomm before moving to General Atomics in 2018. Brandon enjoyed his work in procurement and had just received a promotion in February 2020.Brandon's final love was the love of his life, Megan Louise Heidmiller. At the time of his death, Brandon lived with Megan in their La Mesa home with their fur-child Sophie. Brandon and Megan were building a beautiful life together and had plans for marriage and children in the near future. He loved Megan fiercely and looked forward to having his own family with her. Family and tradition were incredibly important to Brandon.Brandon passed away on March 21, 2020. His untimely death leaves a mark on many who loved him. He is survived by his parents, sister, and love of his life, as well as a large host of family and friends, including his stepmother, Deborah Jean Sanders; and stepsiblings, Steven Michael Wrieden, Kaitlyn Hope Wrieden, and Ashley Rae Wrieden; brother-in-law, Matthew Edward Focht, and mother's fianc, Michael Christian Morris. Brandon was greeted on the other side by many, including his grandparents, James "Jim" Thomas Sanders, Sr., Melba Rae Foulke, and Lorraine Alvine Robinson; as well as Uncle James "Jimbo" Thomas Sanders, Jr., Aunt Marie Therese "Terri" Sanders Hugele, and Uncle Michael Thomas Mountain. While we mourn the loss of our sweet Brandon-boy on this earth, we have comfort in knowing that his vibrant light is always with us. Please join us in the effort to reduce the stigma around addiction and help us save lives all around us that are affected by the opioid epidemic. Learn more through the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts.Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Please refer to the Erickson-Anderson Mortuary website for updates: ericksonandersonmortuary.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020