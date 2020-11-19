Brenda Kay Lane



Riddle

September 23, 1948 - November 9, 2020

ESCONDIDO

It is with heavy hearts the family of, Brenda Kay Lane Riddle, announce the unexpected passing of their beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandma, and great-grandma, on November 9, 2020. Brenda was born at Kettering Hospital in Dayton, Ohio on September 23, 1948 to the late Clarence Columbus and Bessie Evelyn Woodard Lane of Dayton, Ohio. She loved to fish, craft, play Keno, and socialize with her neighbors. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Larry Riddle (2011); her parents (1966); her in-laws, Ewing Ceph and Sarah Belle Riddle; her sisters, Nancy Ann Lane (1944) and Stella Ruth Neff; her brothers, Norman Richard Lane (1974) and HC Lane (2016); a brother-in-law, William Martin Nickel (1972), and a nephew; Craig Martin Nickel (1989). Brenda is Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Vanessa Riddle, Escondido, CA, daughter and son-in-law, Ricki Lynne and Jay Miller, Las Vegas, NV, sister, Jan Lane Murty, Kingsport, TN, brother and sister-in-law, Bob R. and Ruth Lane of Gate City, VA, grandchildren, Morgan Thomas Riddle, Escondido, CA,































Bethany Grace Clark, Bellflower, CA, great-grandchildren, Thomas Michael Shearer and Emma Elizabeth Clark, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Betty and Duane Williams, Bobby and Ruby Riddle, Anna Lee Riddle, and Kem and Sherri Riddle all of Kentucky, nephews and nieces, Vince (Chanpen) Hunter, Barry (Mary) Lane, Benny (Judy) Lane, Phillip (Lisa) Lane, Penny Lane Nielson, Judy Lane Dyer, Diana Lane (Jack) Giles, Ginger Lane Thomas, Scarlet Lane (Billy) Detjen, Jay (Diane) Baise, Joe Todd (Tina) Baise, Tracy (Ed) McNally, Marty (Stacy) Smith, Lynne (Hunter) Moss, Chris (Trinda) Riddle, Ewing Proffitt, Mahalia (Tyler) Simpson, Jerry Proffitt, Ezra Vibbert, DJ (Ginger) Wilson, Jessica Riddle, Jamie Leigh Lax. A Host of great-nieces and nephews, and special friends all across the country.Brenda is being cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.In lieu of flowers or cards to the family, we ask that you pay a blessing/kindness forward to a stranger in her memory.



