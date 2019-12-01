San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Brenda Lee Lacey October 1, 1957 - November 20, 2019 RAMONA Brenda Lee Lacey of Ramona, passed away on November 20, 2019, at the age of 62, after a nearly five year valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in San Diego on October 1, 1957, graduated from Clairemont High School and SDSU and worked as a CPA for Rady American Assets for over 28 years.Brenda's family would like to thank her doctor and nurses at Palomar Clinic and Elizabeth Hospice for their excellent care and kindness.Brenda was predeceased by her father, Leo Lacey, and stepson, Jason Inslee. Survivors include her husband, Edward Inslee; mother, Carolyn Lacey of San Diego; sister, Marcia Rowden (Bill) of Grand Rapids, MI; uncle, Roger Moore of San Diego; stepson, Eric Inslee of Portland, OR; and stepsister Sandra Ubando of Hilo, HI. As per Brenda's wishes, there will be no services or memorial. If you would care to donate to one of her favorite charities, Lions, Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary, 24402 Martin Way, Alpine, CA 91901 or , 40 Rector St. 11th floor, New York, NY 10006, it would be appreciated."In this life we cannot do great things. We can only do small things with great love". Mother Teresa
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
