More Obituaries for Brian Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Andrew Martin

Brian Andrew Martin Obituary
Brian Andrew Martin November 29, 1961 - August 2, 2019 El Cajon Beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, died unexpectedly on August 2, 2019. He was a wonderful family man and friend to many including many of his Cal Trans fellow workers.He loved camping, off-roading, fishing, and many other activities, and his dogs; Mattie, Mason and Jacob, who he took everywhere. He was handy and able to fix almost everything. He built his own house and fixed his cars. He was on the ready to help anyone who needed his expertise. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kaitlyn Thi Martin; and his father, Charles Buster Martin. He is survived by his loving wife, My Dung Debbie Van Martin; daughters, Grace Maria Martin, Kimberly/Carlie Michelle Martin; son, Daniel David Martin; mother, Judith Ann Banks Martin; brothers, Michael David (Rhonda)Martin, Mark Stephen (Carol)Martin, Vernon Keith (Sharon)Martin, and sister, Cynthia Lynn (William)Hall. He leaves 17 nieces and nephews. His family was everything to him, and he will be sorely missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
