Brian D. Monaghan

1939 - 2020

San Diego

The heart of an Irish warrior has come to rest. With his wife Gerri and his children by his side, Brian Dennis Sean Monaghan left this earth on Saturday, August 29th.Born in a hardscrabble environment in Philadelphia in 1939, Brian's football prowess helped him secure an appointment to the United States Naval Academy, class of 1962. He served several tours aboard destroyers during the Vietnam War and during that time learned an abiding respect for each and every person who served in uniform. Upon his discharge, he entered law school, graduating from Hastings College of Law in 1970. He worked for several years for Luce, Forward in San Diego before forming his own law practice.



His accomplishments as a plaintiffs' attorney are legendary and were reflected in the jury awards granted to his clients. Brian's career achievements were also reflected in the awards given to him by his peers. He received nine Outstanding Trial Lawyer Awards from the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego as well as recognition by that group as the Trial Lawyer of the Year on an unprecedented three separate occasions. In 1998, Brian received the California Trial Lawyer of the Year Award from the American Board of Trial Advocates. That same year he received the Steven Sharp Public Service Award from the 50,000 member American Trial Lawyers Association.



As many lawyers who opposed him have said, when Brian began telling Irish stories to the jurors, they knew their job had just become more difficult. Brian served on the Board of Directors of the Old Globe, Hastings College of Law, the San Diego Bar Association and, his favorite, the San Diego Padres. It was from that last venue that he was able to introduce his grandchildren to the love of baseball, and they spent many hours together, cheering their Padres on. Brian had always loved fighting for his clients, but in 1998 he began the fight for his life as he was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma with two brain tumors and lymph node involvement. He wasn't expected to live for long, but that didn't stop him. With the help of some wonderful friends and his wife Gerri as his advocate, he knew he had nothing to lose and so began a stage 1 clinical trial for a dendritic cell vaccine. Clearly, he beat all the odds as he survived for more than 22 years. Brian's goal then became one of paying it forward, so in 2008 he and Gerri wrote a book, "The Power of Two, Surviving Serious Illness with an Attitude and an Advocate." They spent several months touring around the country, speaking to any group that asked with that one same goal -- trying to pay it forward and help others.Brian endured some deficits from his many surgeries and was no longer able to practice law, so he turned to another love, helping veterans. He played a key role in establishing the Veterans Legal Clinic at the University of San Diego. He was also responsible for acquiring a significant grant for the Veterans Village of San Diego. But of greater importance to him was working with the Marine Parents, a group of volunteers who provided meals and companionship to those returning servicemen and women who had been seriously injured and sent to Balboa Naval Hospital for treatment. At the weekly luncheons, Brian told these young men and women stories and Irish jokes, talked sports and did everything he could to bring a smile to their faces. He was an upbeat, positive force. Yet when the luncheons ended, he would go out to his car and dissolve into tears. Brian's love of his family was all-encompassing. He and Gerri became an unbeatable team with their often quoted saying, "Brian is in charge of the weather and Gerri does everything else." His daughter, Kathi (Tom Vaughn) was a constant source of pride. His son Patrick will carry on the proud Monaghan name. Brian's huge heart allowed him to welcome Todd (Jennifer) Wortmann and Mark (Sharon) Wortmann into his life, love and treat them as sons. The gift of the 22 extra years he was given allowed him to welcome seven grandchildren into his life, and his bonds with and love for Dylan and Kyra Vaughn, Riley and Reagan Wortmann, Trevor and Cassidy Wortmann and Jake Monaghan were without limits. There will be a celebration of Brian's life and an opportunity for his many friends to gather and remember him when the COVID restrictions are lifted."From quiet homes and first beginning, Out to the undiscovered endsThere's nothing worth the wear of winning, But laughter and the love of friends"Brian Monaghan loved this quotation from Hilaire Belloc and chose to live by it as best he could. And live well by it, he did.



