Brian: I met you when we worked together in Mission Valley in San Diego workng on Pick. You were the first person to show me the "Cave" game for playing after hours at work late at night. You alway thought I was a brown-noser because I started that job wearing a tie and you were wearing a Hawaiian shirt, but you were always a good friend and I miss you now. I just learned of your passing from an ARRL forum at Quartzite 2020 - what a shock. Thanks so very much for being who you were. There will be most certainly never another you! RIP Brian, - Don Backstrom

