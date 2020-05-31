Brian Kent Ackerman San Diego Brian went home to the Lord on his 75th birthday. Brian was born in Rochester, NY to Ed and Doris Ackerman (Bowen). He is survived by his sister Karen, brother Craig, wife Joanne, daughters Kim and Brianna, granddaughter Ashley and grandsons Austin, Alex and Jacob. Brian proudly served in the Marine Corps and was a graduate of San Diego State. He enjoyed cycling and hiking. He was interred at Miramar National Cemetery and a memorial will be held at Grace Church in Santee. May 2, 1945 - May 2, 2020



