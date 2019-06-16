Brian Phillip Michael Mahoney November 4, 1989 - May 29, 2019 San Diego Brian Mahoney was born November 4, 1989 in San Diego, CA. He passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2019. The youngest of four children, and the only boy, Brian entered this world a super star with three adoring sisters. He attended Bonita Vista High School where he lettered in Football and Lacrosse. Brian also attended Southwestern College and National University. A history buff, like his Dad, Brian could engage in hours of discussion and analysis. He enjoyed all sports but was a huge fan of basketball and could rattle off statistics with the best of them. Brian will be remembered most for his kind and gentle spirit and his incredibly wicked sense of humor. We can only imagine the laughs he is sharing with his Dad up in heaven. Brian is survived by his mother, Eileen Mahoney-Ogar; his sisters, Megan Mahoney, Melissa Mahoney, and Mary Beth Mahoney-Cahill. He is also survived by his nieces, Michaela and MacKenzie; his nephew, Sullivan, and his beloved dogs Shatzi "ZiZi", Zenyatta "DumbDumb", and Maddie "HeffaDog".He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Mahoney. Services will be held Friday, June 21, at 11:00am at St. Rose of Lima in Chula Vista, followed by interment at Glen Abbey Mortuary, and a memorial reception at Chula Vista Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Brian Mahoney to the San Diego Humane Society at www.sdhumane.org/support-us/. Friends and family wishing to connect with the family can do so by email at [email protected] or through the Brian Mahoney Memorial page on Facebook. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary