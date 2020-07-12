1/1
Brian Thomas Mooney
Brian Thomas Mooney June 26, 2020 San Diego Brian Thomas Mooney, beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend, died on June 26 due to complications of ESRD. Born In 1957, Brian was the fourth of five children. He grew up in San Diego, graduating from the School of the Madeleine and University of San Diego High School.Brian, a spiritual soul, enjoyed the beauty and quiet of the mountains, loved music, movies, and was a great cook. He was an animal lover and an avid reader. His Irish wit and gentle spirit were charming, and he made many lifelong friends. Throughout his life and during his extended illness, he found strength in his profound, unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. Brian is survived by his daughter Caitlin, four siblings, seven nieces and nephews, and three grandnieces. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
