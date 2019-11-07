San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Britton Robert Powell


1937 - 2019
Britton Robert Powell Obituary
Britton Robert Britt' Powell 1937 - 2019 El Cajon Britton "Britt" Robert Powell passed away peacefully on November 3rd. Britt was born in July 1937 in Troy, Ohio to Jean and Jake Powell. The family moved to San Diego in 1953. In 1955, Britt began his career at Pac Bell remaining there until his retirement at age 55. In 1960, he married Virginia Marilyn Reasoner and settled in El Cajon in 1965. Together they had three children, Tony, Lynne and Joe. They were married until her death in 2007. Britt is survived by his three children, Tony (Colleen) Powell, Lynne (Kim) Foote, and Joe (Tammy) Powell; grandchildren, Tyler Powell, Shelby Parker, Breonna Powell, Madeline Foote and Mallory Foote; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Powell and twins Ellie and Knox Parker. Service for Britt will be held Friday, November 15th, 10:00 am at Singing Hills Memorial Park in El Cajon, with lunch following at Singing Hills Golf Resort. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.give.sharp.com/grossmont-foundation/tribute.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019
