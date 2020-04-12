|
|
Brownie Sue Hughes Morton July 17, 1938 - March 21, 2020 Vista Brownie Sue Hughes Morton passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020, surrounded by family and the love of many others.She was born on July 17, 1938 in Tuscaloosa, AL, to Lucile and Clement Hughes. The oldest of three girls, she graduated from Tuscaloosa High School before earning a degree at the University of Alabama.After raising six children in loving homes ranging from Alabama and Louisiana to Colorado and California, Brownie worked full-time and retired from the Vista Unified School District, being one of the original faculty at Rancho Buena Vista High School.Brownie was actively involved in All Saints Episcopal Church in Vista where she was a member of the altar guild.Brownie was an accomplished seamstress who volunteered at various embroidery guilds throughout the years and also served as a Girl Scout leader and cookie chairwoman!She enjoyed traveling and camping, plus gardening and reading with a dog always at her side.Brownie's greatest joy, however, came from the sound of children's feet, scurrying to and fro. Be it her kids and their friends, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren or any combination of neighborhood kids, she was always happiest around the innocence of youth.She is survived by sisters Kay Free and Alice Turley, daughters Suzy Greenwood, Sally (Duane) Hoffman, son Robert (Debbie) Morton, daughters Tammy (Allen) Gilson, Janice Morton, son Alan Morton, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Her family wishes to send a special thank you to Maria Lozoya and family, who lovingly cared for her.May we all possess some of the kindness and wisdom she shared with us on her journey through our lives.A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020