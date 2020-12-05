Bruce Allen Campbell

November 3, 2020

San Diego

It is with deep regret and sadness that the family of Bruce Allen Campbell announces their brother's unexpected passing on November 3, 2020, at the age of 64. As a kid growing up in Southern California, Bruce loved bird hunting, scuba diving, fishing, and riding his bicycle and minibike with his little brother, Wayne, pretending to do stunts like Evil Knievel. He was always adventurous in his plight to make money. At two, he escaped from a fenced backyard and was found 1/2 a mile away trying to cross the busy Rosecrans Blvd. by his older sister and the police; he was returning bottles for the redemption money. Bruce also had fun playing board games and sometimes those Monopoly games would last for days! Later, he discovered his love for playing cut-throat Pinochle with his parents, sisters, aunts and uncles. He made you work hard at it if you planned to beat him!Bruce moved to Vista from Bellflower, CA as a young boy with his family in 1971. He attended San Marcos High School, where he excelled in track and football. Soon after high school, he opened his own roofing business. But like his father and his older brother, he followed his life's passion to fish for a living. To say Bruce was just a commercial fisherman would be understating his effect on the industry. Many fishermen admired and wanted to emulate his success. He had a calling to the ocean.In-between fishing trips, he always made time to relax on his favorite beach in Ka'anapali on the island of Maui, HI or take in a quick show in Las Vegas. A must was the 6:45 am Sunday morning football and "Bloodys" at the Westin beach bar. Bruce was an impressive person and very loyal to his family, friends and fishing. After his father's 20-year hiatus from fishing, Bruce set him and his mother back up with a boat and basement apartment. Like his father, Bruce always had a story to tell; he was never lost for words and he could talk for hours. He had a welcoming smile and his laugh was infectious. But when it came time for business, everyone knew that too. Just ask one of his deckhands! He had a zest for life and he wasn't afraid of hard work.Born January 17, 1956 in Los Angeles, he was the third born of six children and the son of the late Jack and Lucy (Prickett) Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Pete Campbell (a fisherman lost at sea) and brother-in-law, Lee Stewart. He is survived by his brother, Wayne Campbell (also a fisherman) and wife, Sonya of Valley Center, CA; his sisters, Laura Campbell Stewart and fianc, James Frazer of Lakeville, MA; Ellen Campbell Scarborough and husband Glen of Texarkana, AR; Marlene Campbell and husband, Ellis McDaniel of Fouke, AR; and three children Nicole, Anthony, and Adorah. Bruce also has 9 nieces and nephews (John Campbell, Rebecca Campbell, Carolyn Stewart Tubman, Donna Stewart Dach, Justin Gregory, Cody Campbell, Laken Scarborough, Lindee Scarborough, Ethan McDaniel) and 12 great nieces and nephews (Kenneth Tubman, Gabrielle Tubman, Madison Tubman, Hudson Dach, Cooper Dach, Dillon Calicher, Dalton Calicher, Darla Calicher, Dean Calicher, Dinah Calicher, Adam Hampton, Heathe Hampton) and many close cousins that could be called friends. Bruce has touched so many lives and he will be truly missed by all that knew or loved him. His "Good morning," texts and calls will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed. For now, "Good night," my Brother Bruce, until we meet again.A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.



