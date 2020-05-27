Bruce Allen Starr February 5, 1936 - May 16, 2020 Rancho Bernardo Bruce Allen Starr Age 84 passed away May 16, 2020. Bruce Allen Starr was born in Gering, Nebraska on February 5, 1936. Bruce was the youngest child to Fay and Leva (Chadwick) Starr. He is preceded by, his Parents Fay Starr and Leva Chadwick of Nebraska, Brother Dean Starr of Nebraska, Sister "Betty" Mc Grew of Minnesota, Brother Lauren Starr of Nebraska, and Son in law Luis Fuentes of Florida. Following high school Bruce left Scottsbluff to join the US Air Force, where he had the opportunity to serve at various Base locations. While stationed in Topeka, Kansas he met what he referred to as "The Love of his Life" Sandra Jayne Garretson. Bruce and Sandra celebrated 63 years of marriage in December of 2019. Post military Bruce attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he obtained an Electrical Engineering degree. Post graduation Bruce and Sandra moved their family to Southern California and accepted a position at Hughes Aircraft. His career at Hughes Aircraft required him and his family to travel and reside while he completed assignments. Career travels took them to (Canberra) Australia, (Denver) Colorado, where he was part of a team that worked on the first unmanned trip to the moon, and eventually (Rancho Palos Verdes) California. In 1972 Bruce left his position at Hughes Aircraft to open his business in the wholesale gift and Souvenir industry (Mug Shanty). In 1991 Bruce and Sandra moved to San Diego, California. Upon retirement Bruce focused on his love of golf, gardening, travel, and spending time with his friends and family. He also fulfilled his lifetime goal to reach the base camp of Mt. Everest, followed by a trek up Mt. Kilimanjaro. Bruce is survived by his wife Sandra Jayne, three daughters: Kimberly Ann Adams (William) of Oceanside Ca, Renee Lynn of Tampa Fl., Sandra Lynn Mar (Enrique) of Fallbrook Ca.. Four Grandchildren: Tanaia Peterson (Brandon), Luis R. Fuentes (Kimberly), Johnathan C. Fuentes (Suzana), Enrique A. Mar (Helena), and four great grand children: Tyler, Angelic, Luis Rebel(JR), and Alyssa, with another on the way. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. A small Ceremony will be held grave side at 2PM on May 29, 2020 at Eternal Hills "Folded Flags" in Oceanside, California. A Celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined.



