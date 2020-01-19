|
Bruce Campbell Smith January 4, 1952 - December 27, 2019 La Jolla Bruce Campbell Smith passed away on December 27, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born January 4,1952 in Berkeley, CA, to Carl E. "Gene" Smith and Jacquelyn (nee Campbell) Smith. He graduated from Hilltop High School in Chula Vista and the University of Redlands, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Nu fraternity, receiving a degree in Business in 1974. He went on to receive his J.D. from Cal Western School of Law. At the time of his death, he was serving as an Assistant U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of CA. Prior to that, he was a Deputy District Attorney in San Diego. Bruce was an avid duck hunter and supporter of California Waterfowl and Ducks Unlimited. His favorite hunting spot was the Suisun Marsh at the Rich Island Gun Club.In 1980, Bruce married Leslie Branman and together they had two sons, Zachary (married to Aileen Walters) Smith and Morgan (married to Michelle Faierman) Smith. Bruce and Leslie loved their three grandsons, Dimitrious, Asa and Justus, and spent as much time as possible with them. Bruce was a wonderful attorney, husband, father and grandfather. He was funny and smart and very caring of those around him.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020