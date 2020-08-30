Bruce Edward ChristensonEscondidoBruce Edward Christenson, 93, died at his home in Escondido on August 15, 2020, of cancer. Born April 23, 1927, in Escondido, he married Roberta on June 13, 1958, in Valley Center. He served in WWII and the Korean War. He worked for the San Diego County road department as an equipment operator, then a mechanic, and finally shop foreman. He loved working on tractors and his Triumph TR3. He was a member of the Vista Antique Tractor Museum, American Legion, and Broadway Baptist Church.He leaves his widow Roberta Christenson (Stoddard) and three daughters, Shirley McPherson (Bachovchin), Janet Tracy (Bachovchin), and Kathryn John (Christenson). He was predeceased by parents Albert Christenson and Katie Christenson (Hauck) and siblings Albert, Myrtle Wolin, Alice Casad, Ferdinand, Eva Brown, and Harry. Graveside service on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park. April 23, 1927 - August 15, 2020