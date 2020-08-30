1/1
Bruce Edward Christenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Edward Christenson

Escondido
Bruce Edward Christenson, 93, died at his home in Escondido on August 15, 2020, of cancer. Born April 23, 1927, in Escondido, he married Roberta on June 13, 1958, in Valley Center. He served in WWII and the Korean War. He worked for the San Diego County road department as an equipment operator, then a mechanic, and finally shop foreman. He loved working on tractors and his Triumph TR3. He was a member of the Vista Antique Tractor Museum, American Legion, and Broadway Baptist Church.He leaves his widow Roberta Christenson (Stoddard) and three daughters, Shirley McPherson (Bachovchin), Janet Tracy (Bachovchin), and Kathryn John (Christenson). He was predeceased by parents Albert Christenson and Katie Christenson (Hauck) and siblings Albert, Myrtle Wolin, Alice Casad, Ferdinand, Eva Brown, and Harry. Graveside service on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park. April 23, 1927 - August 15, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved