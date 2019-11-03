|
|
Bruce Edward Walton June 14, 1951 - October 18, 2019 San Diego Bruce Walton, son of Ted and Gloria Walton, was a beloved member of the San Diego community for 68 years. Raised in La Mesa, CA, with his younger siblings Bill, Andy, and Cathy, Bruce graduated from Blessed Sacrament and Helix High School. He went on to UCLA on a football scholarship where he became an on-field and academic All-American and team captain his senior year. This is also where he forged some of his greatest friendships that lasted fifty years. In 1973 he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys playing in Super Bowl X before later suffering a knee injury and retiring. Working his way up the ranks in radio, Bruce became General Manager and Partner at KIFM. Pioneering Lights Out Jazz in San Diego with colleagues John Davies and Kit Sickles, the group sold the station to Jefferson Pilot Communications in 1996. Changing careers, he became the Vice President of Government Relations at Competitor Group, a role he cherished. In addition to his work at Rock N' Roll Marathon, Bruce was Vice President of Development at TRC Retail and dedicated his time to improving Seaport Village and the Old Police Headquarters in Downtown San Diego. Bruce also sat on boards and committees, including the San Diego Port Tenants Association and the Holiday Bowl.Bruce is survived by his son, Kam and daughter-in-law, Jamie and their four daughters, and his daughter, Harmony and her husband, Bayo, as well as his mother, siblings, and his nephews and their families, in addition to a large network of friends throughout the community.Services will be held at St. Therese Carmel Valley at 10am on Nov. 19th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bruce Walton Memorial Fund at The San Diego Foundation. Checks to: The San Diego Foundation, with memo "Bruce Walton Memorial Fund." Mail: The San Diego Foundation, 2508 Historic Decatur Rd., Ste. 200, San Diego, CA 92106.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019