My last recollection of seeing Bruce was with the Walton Family at Jack Murphy Stadium after the Padres clinched a big win for the division in late Sept. of 1998, before their second trip to the world Series. Bruce was there with Bill and other members of the family, high fiving each other, smiling and just enjoying the moment as all of us Padres fans did that day and that season. I played basketball with Bruce at the O.B. Rec. many times and he was always the solid play-maker and decent man. . . a kind and gentle soul who was a solid athlete and an even better human being.

Joseph Di Lella