Bruce H. Butch' Sinykin SAN DIEGO On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Bruce Sinykin, loving father of two children, and grandfather to three, passed away at age 81.Bruce was born on April 14, 1938 in St. Paul, MN to Albert and Ruth (Segel) Sinykin. He was very proud of serving for two years in the U.S Marine Corps. Bruce was a Manager for Abby Rents in Los Angeles and San Diego, and, Michael Hensley Rentals in the Bay Area. He married Rivian Swatez, and, until they divorced, raised their two children, Todd and Jill.Bruce had a passion for people. He also loved to be around crowds, and was always looking for something interesting. He was very driven by his work, and had a reputation as a perfectionist when it came to putting together parties. Everyone wanted Bruce to help them with their special occasions. Many of his wide circle of friends derived from his interest in others. Although Bruce's dementia began to take away some of his memory, he could recall every word of every song he'd heard in the 50's and 60's. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.He is survived by his two children, Todd (wife Jane) and Jill (husband Tony), his sister, Tiby, and his three grandchildren, Shaina, Zari, and Elijah. A memorial service will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Seacrest Sanctuary, 211 Saxony Rd, Encinitas CA 92024. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Seacrest Village. April 14, 1938 - October 2, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019