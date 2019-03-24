Bruce Hake January 13, 1939 - March 15, 2019 Albany, OR On January 13, 1939, Bruce Hake was born in Oceanside, CA, to Nancy and Luther Hake. He attended college at Oregon State University where he played outside linebacker wearing #55. On Christmas Eve 1964, he married Norma Hoeneman in San Diego where they had two daughters, Stephanie (Dickerson) and Kimberly (Powers). He was an avid deep sea fisherman who owned and operated Aztec Rent A Car for many years. After selling the business, he moved to Albany, Oregon, with his second wife, Leann Wilcox Hake. He was actively involved with the Eagles Club and the Coastal Conservation Association which focuses on the preservation of Northwest marine species.In his later years, he enjoyed cooking, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren Cody (27), Grace (23), Derek (23), Jack (22), Hank (19) and Ren (16). He passed away on March 15 from complications resulting from a fall. At his request, there will be no memorial service. For those close to him, please remember him fondly the next time you find yourself near the ocean. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary