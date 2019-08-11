|
Bruce Michael Lentz August 19, 1952 - July 28, 2019 San Marcos "Life, if well lived, is enough." Bruce Michael Lentz passed on July 28, 2019 at his home in San Marcos at the "too young" age of 66. While his home was in California, his heart and mind were always on the next get away to "the Idaho House" where many amazing memories were made. He was born in Havre, Montana, where local lore still exists on his escapade into a den of rattlesnakes as a young and fearless boy. Bruce had a long career with the City of Carlsbad but that was just a means to do the things he really enjoyed in life, weekend adventures with the family, hunting trips to Idaho and the eastern Sierras, trips to the desert and Kennedy Meadows to ride motorcycles with family and friends, and always planning the next vacation. He packed a lot of life into his 66 years and made an impact on everyone he was willing to make a part of it (you had to be a lucky one). He was a no nonsense, think before you speak, always pay with cash, ride fast and keep up, "I can fix it" kind of man. He was a husband, a son, a father, a brother, a veteran, a hunter, a motocross rider, a mechanical genius, a first-base coach, and a man of few words, but as quoted by a friend, "when he spoke, you listened." Bruce is survived by his amazing wife of 47 years (Debbie), his mother (Margo), his brothers (Gary and Ron), his two sons and their wives (Matt, Tanya, Wes, and Junko), and his four loving and loved grandchildren (Zack, Maya, Gavin, and Emi). Bruce was preceded in death by his father (Monte) and older brother (Doug).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019