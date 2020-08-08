Thank you, Bruce, for taking such good care of the Carrillo Ranch. You will be missed.
Mick Calarco
August 16, 2019
One of many good times!
Don & Ronnita Haukedahl
August 14, 2019
Bruce's returns will be missed by the whole family.Mom said once he was late for breakfast and almost missed out, he said "I'll never do that again" he didn't either. We had some good laughs. Your in our thoughts.
Love Ronnita
August 14, 2019
Bruce's returns will be missed by our whole family! Mom said once he was late for breakfast and missed out, he said "I'll never do that again"he didn't either. We had some good laughs.
Ronnita
August 12, 2019
That is so true Junko...his loss is felt across state lines. You always knew you had been hugged when he hugged you. I am so sorry for your loss. Lots of love and prayers from up here.
Sarah
August 11, 2019
I miss you everyday, dad. You are the best hugger in the world!
Junko
