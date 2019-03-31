Bruce Staffel Meador September 18, 1925 - March 19, 2019 Ramona Bruce Staffel Meador was born on September 18, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas, and passed away March 19, 2019 at his home in Ramona, California. Bruce joined the Merchant Marines after graduating from high school in 1943 and served in World War II. He traveled all over the world and enjoyed travel the rest of his life. He received a BA in Economics from the University of Texas, where he also completed his MA and PhD in Education. Bruce's seminal work looked at issues of social justice for bilingual students in Texas. Following the completion of his doctoral studies, he began his tenure as a professor of education at Arizona State University. In 1965, while on sabbatical from ASU, Bruce accepted a postdoctoral fellowship at Western Behavioral Sciences Institute in La Jolla, California, where eminent psychologist Carl Rogers was a visiting fellow. Bruce and Carl, along with others, founded the Center for Studies of the Person and started the La Jolla Program, with trainings and workshops focused on encounter groups. Bruce remained with Center for Studies of the Person until his death. Bruce loved his community. He was a kind and generous man who enjoyed listening and talking with people wherever he was. He had a brilliant wit and unfailing humor and often had you laughing before you knew he was telling a joke. He also wrote poetry his entire life, producing several books of poems, including a book of haiku. We shall always be profoundly grateful for his innermost interest in listening to others and his equanimity as a humanist and philanthropist. Bruce is survived by his wife Heidrun, sons Christopher Meador and Ross Meador, daughters Liz Meador and Mary Meador, brother David, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ross and Henry, sister Hazel, and by his grandson Matthew Jankovsky. A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on April 6th, 2019, at The First Congregational Church in Ramona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . His full obituary can be read online at http://www.powaybernardomortuary.net/obituary/bruce-meador Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary