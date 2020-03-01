|
Bruce William Whitcomb September 6, 1937 - February 22, 2020 San Diego Bruce William Whitcomb passed away in San Diego, CA, on February 22, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1937, in Fargo, ND, to Harold and Eve Whitcomb. Bruce was 82 years old.Bruce was a loving and devoted husband for 58 years to his late wife, Nancy Whitcomb, and to his three children and three grandchildren. He was a retired Captain of American Airlines and retired Chairman of the Board of Job Options.Bruce is survived by daughters, Jennifer Ruth Whitcomb of Austin, TX and Tracy Lu Warren and her husband Chris of Scottsdale. AZ; and grandchildren Aubrie Ruth Whitcomb, Megan Ann Warren and Brent William Warren; and brothers Roger, Larry, Lyle, Greg and Kent; and sisters Yvette Schultenover and Valerie Whitcomb. He was preceded in death by his daughter Diane Marie Whitcomb, wife Nancy Marie Whitcomb, brother Ronald and sister Carla .Services for Bruce will be held at the Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122 on March 16, 2020 at 9:30am followed by a reception at 17594 Caminito Balata, San Diego 92128.In lieu of flowers, please donate to an Honorarium for Bruce to Job Options, 3465 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92108.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020